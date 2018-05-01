Prison wardens detained for throwing bag over Lusignan Prison fence

Three prison wardens were Tuesday detained by police for questioning in connection with the alleged throwing of a bag of suspected marijuana over the Lusignan Prison fence, a senior official said.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said the two prison wardens could be removed from duty.

“While the police do their work, an internal investigation is set to commence. Based on the findings, the necessary letter(s) of interdiction will be issued,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

The incident occurred at about 4:05 Tuesday morning.

The Prisons Director said it is believed that it was marijuana that was smuggled into the East Coast Demerara penitentiary. “It is believed whatever was in the bag was the item dropped into the holding bay. However I am informed the bag had high scent of marijuana,” he said.

He said a bag was reportedly thrown over the fence of the holding bay at Lusignan.

“When checks were conducted only two prison officers were found in the area. Investigation revealed a bag found in the area belonged to a third officer,” he added.

Samuels said police requested the wardens’ presence at the station and he has since instructed that they be handed over to police custody.

The Director of Prisons recalled saying stated that the fight against trafficking of contraband must be collective.

“We will continue to work to correct the very sad situation that has contributed to damaging the image of the organization,” he said.