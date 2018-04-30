Policeman shoots self with unlicensed gun

A Guyana Police Force officer on Monday shot and injured himself while placing an unlicensed gun in his waist, that law enforcement agency said.

“The firearm which was retrieved by a Army Lieutenant at the location had no serial number, five live rounds and a spent shell was also found,” police said.

The Police Force said the injured Subordinate Officer and a Constable were part of a joint police-army patrol presence in the Whitewater area, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The police officer has since been admitted a patient at the Mabaruma Hospital nursing gunshot wounds. Police said he sustained injuries when he attempted to put an unlicensed firearm in his pants waist about 10:30 AM Monday.

Arrangements are being made for a Senior Detective from Criminal Investigation Department, Headquarters, to proceed to the area and commence investigations.