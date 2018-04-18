Religious leaders uncover “massive” alleged irregularities in Guyana Police Force’s learner-driver’s exam

A number of religious leaders, who invigilated a learner-driver’s examination held by the Guyana Police Force, have uncovered massive padding of the number of candidates with answer sheets from persons who did not sit the exam.

The force said those, who sat the examination on April 12, 2018 at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown will have to resit that particular exam.

The law enforcement agency said the Head of its Office of Professional Responsibility was currently conducting an investigation into “seemingly massive irregularities” in the learner driver’s theoretical examination and that legal advice would be sought after the probe.

This investigation is as a result of a report made by a Senior Pastor who is the Guyana Police Force Chaplain to the Commissioner of Police (ag.), David Ramnarien that at the conclusion of this examination, his colleague Pastors who invigilated the examination reported the following:-

One hundred and seventy four (174) persons were registered to write the examination but one hundred and six (106) persons presented themselves on the day in question. However, two hundred and seven (207) scripts were received at the conclusion of the examination and one hundred and fifty five (155) of the two hundred and seven (207) scripts were completed.

Initial enquires revealed that a Senior Subordinate Officer who was mandated to oversee this theoretical examination in collaboration with two Pastors from the COPS and Faith Community Network partnership with the Guyana Police Force, along with three junior ranks, left the examination venue shortly after the examination commenced and did not return.

Further that a Junior Subordinate Officer who ought not to have been at the examination venue, presented himself, spent sometime and left.

The three Constables left the examination venue prior to the counting of the examination scripts by members of the COPS and Faith Community Network after the conclusion of the examination.

Only the members of the COPS and Faith community Network that is the two pastors, were left in possession of the completed examination papers.

These preliminary enquires indicate a complete breach of the Standard Operating Procedures governing the Administration and Conduct of the Learner Driver’s Theoretical Examination.

In the circumstances while the full and comprehensive investigation is awaited, the members of the public who sat the examination at the venue on the Thursday April 12, 2018, regrettably, but deemed absolutely necessary, will be informed of the date and time when they will have to resit that particular examination.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to point out that over a number of years, the volunteer assistance and involvement of members of the COPS and Faith Community Network countrywide has been invaluable in the several areas in which they partner with the Force and the Administration of the Force wishes to encourage them as the partnership grows and develops.

Members of the public and members of the Force must appreciate and understand that since the involvement of the members of the COPS Faith Community Network in the invigilation of the Learner Driver’s Theoretical and Practical examinations, there has been a significant reduction in the opportunities for corruption, complaint and allegations and this voluntary involvement will continue as we seek to ensuring the integrity of the processes.

The completed investigation will be sent for legal advice.