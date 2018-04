Guyana’s Troy Doris bagged the gold in the men’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games.

In field events action, Troy Doris won the triple jump for Guyana with his 16.88m leap from the second round, reported Athletics Weekly.

Dominica’s Yordanys Durañona secured silver and Cameroon’s Marcel Mayack II bronze as England’s Nathan Douglas finished fifth with a best of 16.35m in a series which featured four fouls.