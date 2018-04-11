Six men, guns intercepted in stolen car following attempted robbery of poultry farmer

Six men have been arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of four handguns and numerous rounds of ammunition, after they failed to rob an East Bank Demerara poultry farmer, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said two 9 MM Glock pistols, one of whose serial number was filed out, along with twenty two live rounds; one Beretta pistol with eleven live rounds, and one . 32 Taurus pistol- serial number filed out- with six live rounds were found in their possession

Police also found one sledge hammer, two pairs of latex gloves and trade plates at a police road block Tuesday night on Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara. Further investigation revealed that the motor car was stolen from the owner on March 25, 2018 at Princess Street, Georgetown.

Investigators said an initial report indicates that the suspects attempted to commit robbery under arms on poultry farmer Michael Chang Yuen, 69 years, at Supply, East Bank Demerara.

The man told police that he was at home relaxing with his two sons, when he was awakened by noise from the eastern door. He said upon investigating he observed four men in his yard, he raised an alarm and the suspects escaped in a waiting motor car HC 4543.