Corrupt Guyanese law enforcers must be jailed- British envoy

Britain says corrupt Guyanese law enforcement agents must be extracted from the law enforcement agency, convicted and jailed because there is no place for such persons in the Guyana Police Force.

Addressing the opening of a two-week workshop on fraud, bribery and corruption, Britain’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn said he was unapologetic in his stance.

“There is no place for corruption within the security agencies in Guyana. If officials or individuals cannot work with honesty and integrity, then they should be drummed out, prosecuted and imprisoned as necessary. If people don’t like the sound of that, then frankly: TOUGH!,” he said.

Quinn said security agencies could not expect respect and cooperation from the public if they themselves are not willing to operate within and be subject to the law.

“All of you here today can and must set the example for everybody else to follow,” he said in his address to participants of the two-week workshop that has been funded and organised by the British government as part of its support to Guyana’s Security Sector Reform Programme.

The participants, who have been drawn from the State Asset Recovery Agency, Special Organised Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Ministry of Public Security.

The course would focus on investigating serious and complex fraud, bribery and corruption cases, and an examination of major fraud and bribery case scenarios designed for the participants to put into practice what they are learning.

“All of the participants of this course are in the frontline of countering bribery, fraud and corruption but with that comes with responsibility ” he said.

Meanwhile, the British envoy announced that Retired British army officer, Russel Combe would be returning shortly to serve as security advisor to President David Granger for one year.