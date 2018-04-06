Trio in custody for allegedly threatening to kill Granger

Police said they arrested three persons, including a 65-year old man, have been arrested in connection with allegedly threatening to assassinate Guyana’s President, David Granger.

Investigators said the threatening phone calls were made against the life of Granger on the 911 system at Brickdam on the 20th March, 2018.

Previously, an inmate of the Lusignan Prison had been charged with a similar offence by using the same means.

Since coming to power in May 2015, this is the third time that there has been a reported threat against President Granger’s life.