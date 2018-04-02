Market vendor shot to head while defending wife from banditry

A La Penitence Market vendor was Easter Monday afternoon shot to his head after he tried in vain to prevent four bandits from robbing his wife, eyewitnesses said.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 PM outside Twin’s Drug Store, Saffon Street.

Injured is Doodnauth “Hardat” Danrasi of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara. The bandits grabbed his wife’s apron containing GY$100,000 and fled the scene on bicycles.

An eyewitness told reporters that the man intervened while they were about to rob his wife, Meena Danrasi. “They told her (to take off her apron) and she decided not to give up her husband had a knife and tried to defend her and told them ‘lef d woman, lef d woman’ and they shot him,” a vendor said.

The eyewitness said at the time of the shooting there were a number of City Constables nearby. She said she was alerted by her husband to run and take of her apron and “I tek a knife and I tek me apron and I dash it”.

The vendor said the unarmed Constables tried their best by screaming for help.