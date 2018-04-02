Guyanese sailor crushed to death at Trinidad Cement port

Reproduced from Trinidad Guardian

A Guyanese sailor was crushed to death on Easter Sunday while loading a vessel at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) port in Claxton Bay.

Doodnauth Nateram, 44, of La Parfaite Harmonie, Guyana, died at the San Fernando General Hospital around 3.40 am from internal injuries. Nateram, who was employed with the ANS Shipping Company, had come aboard the general cargo vessel, Hein, for a shipment of cement.

Police said around 2.40 am, excavator operator Ravi Mahadeo Persad, 46, of Plantain Walk, West Bank Demerara, Guyana, was loading cement while Nateram stood along a railing aboard the vessel. While Persad was turning the excavator, however, Nateram was accidentally pinned to the railing.

Cpl Singh and officers of the St Margaret’s Police Station responded to the incident and went to the port along the Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay. Nateram was taken to the hospital by a TCL ambulance, where despite efforts to resuscitate him he died. His body was taken to the hospital mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be done tomorrow. Police were yet to get in contact with Nateram’s family back in Guyana up to late Sunday.

Cpl Singh is continuing inquiries into the death, which has been so far classified as an accident.

TCL also said yesterday they were investigating the incident.