UPDATE: GDF Chief-of-Staff’s personal assistant kills reputed wife, surrenders; Officer interdicted from duty, inquiry launched

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Orwain Sandy, who is the Chief-of-Staff’s Aide-de-Camp, on Saturday shot and killed his reputed wife, Reona Payne, the army confirmed.

After the incident that occurred at about 11 AM at Alexander Village, he surrendered to police.

Payne worked for several years at Muneshwers Travel Service as a travel agent. She lived at Haslington Village, East Coast Demerara.

The GDF said Sandy, who was GDF Chief-of-Staff, Patrick West’s Aide-de-Camp (personal assistant), was immediately interdicted from duty.

“Captain Orwain Sandy is immediately interdicted from duties and the Guyana Defence Force has launched an inquiry into the incident,” the army said in a statement.

The Chief of Staff has ordered the Inspector General of the Guyana Defence Force to conduct a Board of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The GDF sought to assure Guyanese that Sandy’s action does not mirror the image of other soldiers.

“The Force is truly saddened by this occurrence and would want to reassure the general populace that this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of the Values and Standards of the Guyana Defence Force.

The Guyana Defence Force says it extends sincerest condolences to the relatives of the late Reona Payne.

.