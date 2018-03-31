Good Friday murders in Demerara

Two persons were killed in Demerara on Good Friday, the Guyana Police Force reported.

Two suspects in the separate incidents-at Westminster, West Bank Demera and Kitty- have since been arrested.

Dead are 20-year old Rosemary of Eccles, East Bank Demerara and 27-year old Taj Andrew Jarvis of Dowding Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Said to be in her 20’s, Rosemary of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, which occurred about 11 hours on Friday March 30, 2018, at Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

Police said initial investigation has revealed that the deceased and the suspect had a relationship which ended sometime ago.

About 11:30 PM, according to investigators, the deceased went to the suspect home at Westminster, who was in the company of a female, employed at a city online shipping center.

“A heated argument ensued resulted in a scuffle, he subsequently left the deceased lying motionless and went to make a report at the Police Station,” police said.

The deceased was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect 39, a minibus driver is in custody assisting in this investigation.

Police said they were also investigating an alleged murder committed on Jarvis, at about 8:00 PMon Friday at Barr and Alexander Streets, Kitty, Georgetown.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased and his friend were walking along Alexander street, when the suspect pounced on them and demanded money from Jarvis, an argument ensued during which the suspect dealt the deceased a stab to his left side chest and chin.

“The deceased subsequently fell to the ground and the suspect dealt him several kicks about his body and walked away south along the said street.

The deceased was picked up by the ambulance that took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty,” police said.

The suspect, a 30 year old, resident of Shell Road Kitty is currently being sought by the Police.