Major US airline adds Guyana to its routes

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) The major United States (US) scheduled carrier, American Airlines, will this year-end begin flying to Guyana.

The airline said Guyana and other additional South American destinations would go on sale in Aprill.p.

The company said next winter, customers looking for history, culture and warm climate will have access to three new cities in South America: Georgetown, Guyana (GEO); Pereira, Colombia (PEI) and Cordoba, Argentina (COR); and one new city in Mexico: Oaxaca (OAX)p

American is also introducing service to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), from its West Coast hub at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), making American the first and only airline to offer nonstop service between these two major cities.

“We’re creating a world-class customer experience and as the largest U.S. carrier in Mexico and South America, we are committed to offering more choices with the best schedules for our customers in the region,” said Vasu Raja, vice president, Network and Schedule Planning. “As we look to strengthen our network, we’re excited to add more nonstop flights to places like Buenos Aires, maximizing connections across our network.”

The new routes will be available for sale starting in April.

New Routes:

Route Aircraft On Sale Flights Begin LAX-EZE Boeing 787-9 April 2 Dec. 19 DFW-OAX Embraer E175 April 2 Dec. 19 MIA-GEO Airbus A319 April 2 Dec. 20 MIA-PEI Airbus A319 April 17 Dec. 20 MIA-COR Boeing 767-300 May 7 Apr. 2, 2019 All routes are subject to government approval.

American also recently announced new service between its hub at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Mexico City (MEX) beginning July 5, which will enhance trans-Atlantic connectivity from Mexico. By expanding its footprint in MCLA with these new routes, American will offer up to 270 flights per day to the region