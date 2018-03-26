Trio in Corentyne armed robbery surrenders

Three suspects in an armed robbery and shooting on Monday surrendered to police in the company of their lawyer, police said.

They are Mathew Ganga “Abel” Prasad, a painter of Lot 95 No.77 Housing Scheme, Corriverton; 21-year old Suraj “Ravi” Kowlessar of Ankerville, Port Mourant and 20-year old Vishal “Michael” Ramdass, a labourer of Lot 157 Ankerville, Port Mourant.

Police said that at about 4:50 PM, Attorney-at-Law, Charrandass Persaud “brought in and handed over” the men who are suspects in an alleged robbery under arms committed on Jagdeo Ganesh of Sand Reef Albion which occurred on March 24, 2018.

A man has been previously arrested. He has also a handgun and a cutlass that was allegedly used in committing the robbery and injuring Ramdass.

Ramdass sustained gunshot injuries to his right hand and rib cage.