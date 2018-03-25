Albion resident shot, robbed; one arrested, three others on the run

A man was shot during a robbery at his home at Albion, Corentyne Saturday night, police said.

He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where his condition was listed as stable.

The incident occurred at about 8 PM at Topoo village aback Albion. Police said one of the four bandits was caught and a firearm was recovered.

“One of the bandits was caught and took the police by the other three (bandits’) homes but they were not at home so only one is in custody and a gun was recovered,” a source added.

The bandits carter away valuables, police said.

A senior police officer in Berbice said the victim sustained gunshot injuries to his right hand and rib cage.