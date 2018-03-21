NBS managers charged with unlawful detainment

Three manahrs of the New Building Society (NBS) were Wednesday arraigned on eight charges of unlawful detainment.

Anil Beharry, Anil Kishun and Deka Tullahram appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charges.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleges that on January 23, 2018 at NBS office at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, they wrongfully held Gina Arjune, Ganesh Hira, Gudish Singh, Shawn Kalicharran, Alex Greene, Martin Brown, Patrick Higgins, Joseph Allen and others.

Police alleged that several customers, a High Court Marshal, lawyer and policeman were among the several persons locked inside the New Building Society (NBS) headquarters for several hours, raising concerns about alleged false imprisonment.

That lockdown came as High Court Marshals when to the mortgage institution to enforce a High Court order issued in December, 2017 in favour of former NBS official, Maurice Arjoon who the court found was wrongfully dismissed 12 years ago.

The trio was released on self bail and the matter was transferred to Magistrate Dylon Bess for March 26, 2018.