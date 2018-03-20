Snow in New York forces cancellation of Fly Jamaica’s flight to JFK

Fly Jamaica says Wednesday’s flight to and from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport has been cancelled due to a snow storm.

“Our non-stop flight on Wednesday (Georgetown to New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport is cancelled and delayed until Thursday,” a senior airline official.

The airline official said about 400 passengers will be affected.

According to the top Fly Jamaica official, the flight disruption has nothing to do with that carrier but it is as a result of severe winter.

“Terminal One is saying the same thing they said in January. Do not come! The weather is bad,” the Fly Jamaica official added.

Twelve to 15 inches of snow are expected. Officials said visibility is expected to drop to quarter to half mile, affecting arrivals and departures.

JFK officials cautioned airlines against landing at the airport because they risk violating United States’ Department of Transportation rules.

Airlines were told that they are responsible for contacting their passengers to let them know that their flights have been delayed.