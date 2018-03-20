Guyanese author dies

Well-known Guyanese author, Churaumanie Bissundyal died on Tuesday in New York, relatives said.

He was 68 years old.

Sources said Bissundyal died at about 3:30 PM at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York where he had gone for heart surgery.

While in Guyana, he worked at the Mirror newspaper, a publication closely aligned to the main opposition People’s Progressive Party.

Prior to returning to New York last year, Bissundyal was a lecturer at the Fiji National University for several years.

He was born at Mahaicony, but grew up on the Essequibo island of Leguan.

Peepal Tree Press states that he attended an Anglican school in Leguan and later worked as a schoolteacher in the North West District, and then teaching English and Hindi at the Hindu College, Cove and John. He has worked as a civil servant, as an insurance inspector on the sugar estates of the Corentyne and as a book reviewer for the Mirror newspaper.