Suspected thieves shot dead on Georgetown seawall road

Three suspected thieves were Thursday afternoon shot dead on the Georgetown seawall road opposite the GNS Sports Complex ground.

After the crime scene was processed and the bodies were taken away, a police officer described the men as “trunkers” who break into vehicles and steal property.

A wailing woman told reporters at the scene that one of the dead man was related to her and his name is Dexroy Cordis of Grove, East Bank Demerara. She rejected suggestions that Cordis was a thief.

Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Leslie James confirmed the incident occurred.

Persons nearby recalled hearing heavy gunfire at about noon. A group of church members, who were at the ground, were seen face down. A skimpily clad woman, apparently confused and scared by the rapid fire, emerged from a car and began running.

There were no visible gunshot holes on the black Ist car, bearing licence plate number PTT 9034, in which the men were said to have been travelling.