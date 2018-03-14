Man wanted for murder in New York arrested in Guyana

A Guyanese man wanted for murder in the United States (US) was Wednesday arrested at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Local police said at about 2 AM fugitive Troy Anthony Thomas of 32nd Street, South Ozone Park, Queens, New York was nabbed duringan intelligence-led operation that began on January 31, 2018.

Thomas is accused of murdering Keith Frank on December 11, 2011.

The Guyana Police Force said Thomas “fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued.”

Investigators said make-up artiste and Social Media personality Lolita “Lola” of East Ruimveldt has been arrested on suspicion of habouring the fugitive.

She was also wanted for threatening behaviour.

Twenty-year-old Frank was killed in a flash of violence outside a South Richmond Hill party that left an 8-month-old girl without a father.

Keith Frank, who moved to Queens from Guyana when he was 12, died exactly two months before his 21st birthday after he was shot once in the torso at around 4:45 a.m. Dec. 11, according to the New York Police Department had said.

Frank was attending a birthday party near 132nd Street and 109th Avenue and ran into some other men with whom he had a ongoing beef, according to his mother, Carol Kyte.