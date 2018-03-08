Third man charged with stealing ducks, sheep from Berbice ranch

A third man was Thursday charged in connection with the alleged stealing of several sheep and ducks from a ranch at the Canje River.

Twenty-one year old Rhondell Crawford of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested by police in Berbice. Police alleged that he, along with other men, allegedly stole the animals at Potocco Canje River.

The charg, which was read by Senior Magistrate Alex Moore, states that on Friday March 2, 2018, Crawford while in the company of others, robbed Baharat Mahadeo of one solar panel worth GY$75,000, one radio worth GY$25,000, 24 sheep valued GY$$1.2 M, 15 ducks valued GY$$30,000, one Nokia cellular phone valued GY$$5000 and other valuables with a total value of GY$$1.375, 000.

The man was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was not represented by any Attorney.

He will return to the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court on March 26, 2018.

Earlier this week, 30-year old Timothy Sampson of 12 Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice and 24-year old Lawrence Van Lewin of Sandhills, Berbice River were charged with a similar offence.

Two others- Indarjit Sham of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje and Amar “Punk” Bissoon, of Adelphi Settlement, East Canje- were shot dead on March 2, 2018 in an exchange of gunfire with members of the Guyana Police Force who responded to a report of armed robbery.

Police also seized one shotgun and one handgun as well as matching ammunition.

report by Kellon Rover