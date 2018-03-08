Man charged with wounding mother

A 21-year old man, who allegedly chopped his mother, was Thursday arraigned on a charge of unlawful wounding.

of Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court.

The Court heard that on Tuesday March 6, 2018, at Sister Village, East Bank, Berbice, Sookram maliciously wounded his 54-year old mother Rajmattie Sookram.

Bail was objected by Court Prosecutor Inspector Bernard Brown, on the grounds that both the defendant and the and his mother reside at the same residence.

The next Court date is scheduled for April 30, 2018, for statement.

Sookram allegedly chopped his mother to her head and arm before plunging into the nearby Berbice River to escape arrest by police. However, two lawmen pursued him in the waterway and he was caught and arrested.

Meanwhile, Rajmattie Sookram is currently nursing several injures which required surgical intervention

to her head and left arm, after the alleged incident on Tuesday. Rajmattie recalled the day her son committed the act, no whimsical behaviour was noticed.

According to the woman, three years ago her son was taken to the National Psychiatric Hospital for observation because of his abnormal behaviour. He subsequently became a patient .

“He would stay just like that and make noise, pick trouble with relatives and use indecent language”. The woman reported.

story by Kellon Rover