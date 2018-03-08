Former Bishops High School teacher charged with sex-offence and sent to prison until mid-March

Former Bishops High School teacher, Coen Jackson was Thursday remanded to prison until later this month after an indictable sexual offence charge was read to him in-camera.

Senior Magistrate, Leroy Daly remanded the accused to prison until March 15, 2018 when he is expected to make another court appearance.

The former Business teacher was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child under 16 years old by abusing the position trust.

The now 39-year old man allegedly committed the offence between December 2010 and May 2011 at D’urban Street, Lodge on a female who is now 22 years old.

Jackson was arrested, charged and arraigned after the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers advised police to charge him with the sex offence. The advice was given months after the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers had asked police to conduct additional investigations including the acquisition of other material evidence.

When the allegations first surfaced late last year in a complaint by government’s Cultural Policy Advisor to Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson, Jackson vehemently denied that he had ever had intimate relations with any of his students.

He had, however, admitted to having relationships with two of his former students after they had already left school.