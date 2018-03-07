Drunken man chops his mother near police station; arrested in river

A drunken man, who chopped his mother several times and jumped into the nearby Berbice River to escape from police, was arrested by lawmen who plunged behind him in the waterway, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at about 11:30 AM at a home next door to the Sister’s Village Police Station.

Police have since arrested 21-year old Bishram Sookram who chopped his mother, Rajmattie Sookram, several chops to her head and arm with a cutlass. Investigators were not immediately sure what motivated the man to injure his mother.

The woman was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital for emergency treatment. She was kept for observation and later released into the care of her husband.

Police sources recounted that after Sookram jumped into the Berbice River with the cutlass in his hand, two policemen swam to capture him. “As they were closing in he dropped the cutlass in the Berbice river and put up a scuffle with one of the rank and, with the help of his colleague, the ranks manage to bring Sookram ashore where he was placed under arrest,” police sources said.