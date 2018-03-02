Thick black substance on Georgetown seashore not from Exxon’s operations

ExxonMobil on Friday said a thick black substance that has showed up in seawater and on the Kingston, Georgetown operations has absolutely nothing to do with its oil exploration operations 200 miles offshore Guyana.

‘We can confirm there was no operational upset related to ExxonMobil’s operations offshore Guyana.

The substance found in the Kingston seashore, Georgetown area is not a result of our operation.”

“We can confirm there is no drilling operations at this time.

Pacora-1 well activities have been completed.

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is aware and is investigating and will take necessary action” the United States supermajor said.

A sources at the EPA said tests were being carried out and results are expected next week.