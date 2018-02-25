Police allegedly ‘fingered’ female outgoing passenger

The Guyana Police Force is investigating an allegation that a policewoman pushed her finger in the vagina of an outgoing teenage passenger at the Ogle International Airport, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams said.

The act was allegedly committed early Sunday morning on a 17-year old girl who was booked to travel to Barbados. She was allegedly strip-searched, fingered in her vagina by a policewoman and then told to squat and cough.

Top officials of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) denied that any of their female agents committed such an offence and said it was a member of the police force who allegedly conducted a search of the passenger’s cavity.

Williams said since receiving the report, he has taken steps to ascertain whether the policewoman worked the night shift or early morning shift.

If the policewoman is found culpable, she could be demoted, fined or dismissed from the Guyana Police Force.

Demerara Waves Online News was told while CANU would in such instances take the suspect to a hospital, police would usually ask the woman to squat and cough which would result in contraction and eventual expulsion of the cocaine from the vagina.

In 2013, Jamaican Shanique Myrie, who was cavity searched at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport n May 2011 and prohibited entry, won a case at the Caribbean Court of Justice and was awarded 75,000 Barbados dollars in damages. That case was principally about her right to free movement in the Caribbean as a national of a Caribbean Community (Caricom) member state.