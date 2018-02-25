Armed bandits rob Barama’s boss, supervisor, others

A shotgun and five cartridges are now in the hands of criminals after five bandits robbed a guard and three other persons at Barama Company Limited’s East Bank Demerara operations, the Guyana Police Force said.

The 54-year old security guard said he was bound and gagged and then the bandits-four of whom were armed with handguns- robbed two Indonesians, one of whom is the Chief Executive Officer and the other is the Supervisor.

“The bandits first pounced on the security guard who was manning the compound in which the other victims reside, relieved him of the weapon and a cell phone after which they duck-taped his mouth and bound his hands and feet,” police said.

The suspects then proceeded to the living quarters of the Indonesians and a female forced their way in via the doors and relieved them of their valuables and escaped.

At the end of the incident, which occurred at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara at about 11:45 Saturday night, the bandits carted off the shotgun, ammunition, cash, jewellery and cellular phones.

Investigators have since processed the scene ,obtained statements and are making stringent efforts to apprehended the suspects.