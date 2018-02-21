Electrical contractor shot, robbed shortly after leaving bank

An electrical contractor of Enmore/Hope, East Coast Demerara, who was robbed and shot about 1 O’clock Wednesday afternoon at Foulis, East Coast Demerara, was hospitalised in a stable condition at a private medical institution in Georgetown.

Well-placed sources said 38-year old Terry Chand was robbed of GY$600,000

An investigation has revealed that contractor had earlier cashed a cheque for a sum of money at a commercial bank on the East Coast of Demerara and proceeded to his work site located at Foulis, on his motorcycle.

Shortly after he arrived at Foulis, he told investigators, he was approached by two males on a motorcycle with no registration plates.

“The rider with firearm brandished, dismounted, snatched a bag containing the cash and discharged a round at the victim which grazed the back of his head; the suspect then rejoined his accomplice and they escaped in a western direction,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators have retrieved a spent shell at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.