Armed bandits invade Enmore homes, rob families

Armed bandits early Tuesday morning invaded the homes of two families at Enmore, East Coast Demerara and battered and tied up two of the occupants before carting off quantities of cash and jewellery, the Guyana Police Force said.

The victims told investigators that the crimes were committed by three masked males, all of whom were armed with handguns.

Police said at about 2 AM, Chatterpaul Persaud and his wife were confronted by the suspects, who gained entry into their one flat home via a southern door, and relieved of a quantity of gold jewellery and a sum of cash.

Persaud said he was lashed several times to his head and then he and his wife were tied up. Chatterpaul Persaud received treatment at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital and was sent away.

The bandits then proceeded to Persaud parents home located nearby and allegedly relieved his 51 year-old mother of cash and jewellery. Her husband, who was sleeping in another room, was not disturbed.

Investigators are currently obtaining statements and processing the scenes, in the presence of their newly installed Commander, Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper.