Juvenile,Bang and Kevin wanted for injuring, robbing minibus driver

A minibus driver was shot and chopped about his body by bandits who robbed him of GY$14,000 while he was at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, police said.

Injured and hospitalised is 37-year old Alfred Braithwaite of South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara.

He told police that at about 6:45 Saturday evening, he was standing in front of a Superbet shop when the suspects approached and demanded money and because he refused, he was shot in the right leg.

Braithwaite further alleged that after being shot he rushed into his minibus number BVV 7712 which was nearby and secured himself but was pursued by the suspects who damaged the windscreens and windows and also inflicted a wound to the right side of his face and relieved him of the GY$14,000.