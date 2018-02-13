Two charged with murder of America Street money-changer

Two men were Tuesday charged with the murder of America Street money-changer Shawn “Fabulous” Nurse.

Those charged are 24-year old Kerwin Cordel “Buffy” DosSantos of East La Penitence Squatting Area and 24-year old George “Gregory” Hope of HUU Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

Police said they murdered Nurse in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The accused appeared before Her Worship Judy Latchman and were remanded until February 21, 2018 for report.

Nurse was gunned down on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at about 10:10 am on Avenue of the Republic and America Street.

Police had arrested four persons including two who had allegedly robbed Nurse of GY$500,000 on America Street late last year.