Husband arrested for attempted murder of wife

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his wife who has been hospitalised in a “serious condition” with multiple stab wounds.

She is 23-year old Shenella Marks who lived with her husband at Westbury, Essequibo Coast up to one month ago.

Police said the housewife was stabbed multiple times about her body Monday afternoon at about 4 O’clock at the Charity Water Front, Essequibo Coast. She ” underwent emergency surgery and is presently in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Charity Hospital.”

Police said her husband, who fled the scene, has been apprehended and has admitted to the stabbing her.

Investigators said Marks moved out of their matrimonial home about one month ago because of constant domestic abuse by her 36 year-old husband and went to live with her parents at Dredge Creek, Upper Pomeroon River, along with their eight year-old son.

Currently, the suspect has a pending criminal charge of assault committed on the victim, at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.