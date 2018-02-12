Nagamootoo undergoes heart surgery Tuesday

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is Tuesday due to undergo heart bypass surgery on Tuesday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced.

The veteran Guyanese politician is 70 years old.

Harmon said Nagamootoo recently underwent a routine medical examination in Guyana which revealed that he has some cardiac issues.

“Prime Minister Nagamootoo was advised to seek further medical intervention and brought forward a planned private visit to the United States.

As a result of further examinations, Prime Minister Nagamootoo will undergo by-pass heart surgery tomorrow, Tuesday February 13th at a medical institution in the United States and is expected to recover fully in the coming weeks,” the State Minister said.

He is accompanied on his travel by Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo.

Further updates will be provided, government said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge is acting Prime Minister.