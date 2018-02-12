LIAT partners with Guyana for OAS Tourism Congress

ST. JOHN’S ANTIGUA, February 12, 2018 – LIAT, The Caribbean Airline, on Monday announced that it has partnered with the Department of Tourism, Guyana and the Guyana Tourism Authority as Guyana hosts the 24th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism.

The Congress will take place from March 21-22 under the theme “Connecting the Americas through Sustainable Tourism”.

The Congress, which will bring together 34 countries from the Organisation of American States (OAS), will discuss issues related to the tourism industry and this is the first time it is being held in Guyana.

Director General of the Department of Tourism Guyana, Donald Sinclair noted this event places a great deal of emphasis upon connectivity (especially by air) in the countries of the Americas. “This involvement of LIAT in this Congress is significant and substantial, reflecting the airline’s understanding of the relevance of the theme its importance to its own strategic vision.” he stated. He added that LIAT clearly sees the Congress as a forum to join other Caribbean States in forging new business partnerships and alliances in the Americas.

Head of Sales and Marketing for LIAT, Egbert Riley emphasised the significance of such an event being held in Guyana and the opportunities presented to discuss the way forward for sustainable tourism. “As one of the industry stakeholders in tourism, we see our role as extremely important and this Congress gives us the forum to discuss issues affecting our airline and industry as well as the way forward.” He noted that LIAT was always exploring ways to have that positive impact across its network in areas such as the environment and the promotion of local culture.

In addition to assisting with airlift for Ministers and registered delegates as well as the media for the conference, LIAT will use the opportunity to present on the panel discussion on business alliances in the Americas as well as meet with key OAS and industry stakeholders.

He stated that LIAT, as a longstanding partner for tourism in the region, was happy to collaborate with the Department of Tourism to assist in making sure the Congress is a successful event.