New Amsterdam man crushed to death

A Stanleytown, New Amsterdam resident at about 20:30hrs on Saturday evening became Berbice’s latest road fatality victim, after he was crushed to death by a 4×4 Vehicle.

The accident, which occurred on Stanleytown main road, has resulted in the death of Rohan ‘Pompey’ Pooran , 43, of lot 58 Stanleytown New Amsterdam Berbice.

Demerara Waves Online News understands that Pooran was at a popular hanging spot at Stanleytown imbibing, but some minutes after went to sit on the road shoulders when a 4×4 jeep ran into him crushing him to death.

One eyewitness has said that the vehicle was not travelling at a fast rate.

Public spirited residents, after witnessing the accident, ran to the man’s rescue and rushed him to the New Amsterdam Hospital, However, Pooran was pronounced dead on arrival.

Demerara Waves Online News also learned that Pooran was on previous occasions seen sitting, if not, lying on the main carriageway of Stanleytown after consuming alcohol.

“It’s sad but that man always drunk and sitting or lying on the road dangerously.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was taken into Police custody as investigations continue.

(reporting by Kellon Rover)