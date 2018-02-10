Funeral parlour accountant found dead outside residence

A funeral parlour accountant was early Saturday morning found dead outside his home at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 60-year old Sheik Mohamed Hack of 108 LBI, East Coast Demerara. He was an accountant at Sandy’s Funeral Home.

Investigators said a passerby saw the man’s body, face up, at about 7:30 AM outside his residence with a wound at the back of his head. It is believed that he died late Friday night or during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

However, police are not yet treating the incident as a homicide. Detectives were told that the man suffers from a heart condition, had heart surgery and usually visited the United States for check-ups.

Hack was a licensed firearm holder but, due to his medical condition, never walked with the gun. The gun, whose calibre and type were not immediately known, was not found at his residence.

Initially, residents in the area believed that the man, who resided there alone, was attacked and robbed as he was about to enter his yard.