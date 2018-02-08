UG Council to be named next week

The new highest decision-making body of the University of Guyana (UG) could be approved by Cabinet next week, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said.

He told a post-Cabinet news briefing that the matter was discussed on Tuesday and Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry has since been tasked to address two areas.

Harmon said the ministers responsible for women and Indigenous Affairs have been tasked to submit representatives for those groups.

After those names are submitted, the State Minister said Cabinet would next Tuesday give its approval.

UG has been without a Council since mid-2018.

Concerns have been raised in some quarters that key decisions were being made by the UG administration that should receive Council’s approval.

Earlier this week, the University of Guyana Students’ Society announced that it would take the UG administration to court over an increase in administrative fees. The society says that decision for this academic year has not been approved by Council.

The University of Guyana administration has said the increase in administrative fees had been approved by the last Council in July, 2017.