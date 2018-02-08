Key cocaine-in-fish suspect to be released; search continues for two others

A key suspect in the attempted shipment of a nine kilogrammes of cocaine in frozen fish to New York is expected to be released on Thursday, at least for the time being, as Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents search for more persons, sources said.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that the shipper, Amair Ally, would be released at the end of his 72-hour detention because the evidence is so far insufficient to charge him. Ally would be required to report to law enforcement agents periodically.

Sources said investigators want to question two other persons who have since gone into hiding.

Ally was authorised by one Mr Bhagwandin of Goed Fortuin Housing Scheme to conduct business on his behalf.

The fish should have been shipped by Mr. Bhagwandin to Anna Benjamin of 396 Crescent Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Six porters were Wednesday afternoon released from CANU’s custody.The exact weight of the narcotic is 9.366 kilogrammes.

However, CANU agents intercepted the consignment Tuesday evening at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and a search found the cocaine concealed in the frozen fish.