Four arrested for gunning down of money-changer -police

Four men, including two who had previously robbed America Street money-changer, Shawn ‘Fabulous’ Nurse, have been arrested in connection with his murder, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said so far one of the suspects might be lying to detectives.

“A red Honda CG Motorcycle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime based on CCTV footage and found in possession of one of the suspects is impounded.

The tale takes a twist as one of the suspects claims that he had lent the bike to another but this has been denied, hence them all being in custody as detectives continue their interviews,” investigators found out.

Two of the suspects were previously charged with robbery committed on Nurse, but were later freed after no evidence was offered and restitution made in the sum of GY$500,000.00 to the mow dead businessman.

Nurse was gunned down at the corner of America Street and Avenue of the Republic at about 10 AM Sunday, February 5, 2018.

Police said the assailant and accomplices fled the scene north on Avenue of the Republic and east into Charlotte Street.