Cocaine-fish intercepted at CJI Airport, seven arrested

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Tuesday evening arrested seven persons after a quantity of cocaine concealed in a shipment of fish was intercepted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

CANU said the frozen fish was bound for the United States (US).

The anti-drug unit of the Ministry of Public Security said the shipping company currently being investigated allegedly is located on the West Bank of Demerara.

In recent weeks, CANU has been intercepting varying quantities of mainly cocaine and prosecuting persons for drug-related offences.