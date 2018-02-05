Regional Engineer chopped by contractor over owed cash

A Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Engineer has been chopped by a contractor during an altercation over the non-payment for works, the Guyana Police Force said.

Injured is 67-year old Amainauth Chinkan of Side Line Dam, Triumph, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred last week at about 10 PM Friday, February 3, 2018, at Enterprise Village, East Coast Demerara.

Police said they are yet to locate the contractor. Sources said the contractor’s name is Bishram Ramdihal.

“An investigation revealed that the victim and suspect had a misunderstanding over the non-payment for works completed by the suspect,” police said.

Investigators were told that the contractor became annoyed, armed himself with a cutlass and allegedly dealt the engineer several chops on his left arm and escaped.

The engineer was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent surgery and is presently admitted in a stable condition.