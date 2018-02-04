Internet Radio

Money-changer, ‘Fabulous’, shot dead

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News February 4, 2018 6 Comments

Well-known America Street money-changer, Shawn “Fabulous” Nurse was Sunday morning shot dead.

Sources said the gunman demanded that the money-changer hand over a bag with money.

However, the 47-year old Nurse refused and was shot dead. The incident occurred at about 10:10 AM at Avenue of the Republic and America Street.

Sources said Nurse was robbed late last year.

Police said the “identifiable” assailant was dressed in a red hoodie and brown three-quarter pants.

“Enquiries revealed that the victim was seated on a chair at the corners of America and Avenue of the Republic where he plies his trade when the armed perpetrator approached him from northern direction with the weapon drawn and demanded that he hand over his money.

A resistance was put up and the perpetrator discharged a round hitting him to his head that resulted in his demise.The perpetrator then escaped on foot north on Avenue of the Republic then east into Charlotte Street,” police said.

Police said Nurse was shot once to the left cheek just below the eye. One 9mm spent shell was recovered.

  • Col123

    Darn white on black crime needs to stop!

    • Rudy

      He had a red hoodie and brown pants, and might have had white teeth but no report was made on the colour of his teeth.

      • Col123

        Gold teeth ..dead giveaway…a brother..

  • Kassee

    Money-changers have to know that they have to protect themselves once they r in that trade.Cannot depend on police.That is an area that should have police all the time.Because of the amount of robberies there and the amount of money people always have on them.These robbers do not hesitate to shoot and kill.R.I.P.

  • shovid

    Lindo Creek..America Street..THEN..NOW..SAME SHYTEE!! The KILLINGS CONTINUE.

  • Col123

    CS…my friend..you’re always a true great Guyanese…an unseen hand!!!….try some tarot cards bro!!!.

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2018 | Website developed by GxMedia.