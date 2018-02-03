Three die, several injured in separate road accidents

The month of February was off to deadly start with the passing of three persons in separate accidents across the coast, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead are 50-year old Vishnu Deonarine of Plantation Hope, Bath, West Coast Berbice; 25-year old Allana Ramsarran of 269 BB, Eccles, East Bank Demerara and 68-year old Winston Williams of Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.

In addition to Ramsarran, several other persons were injured and rushed to hospitals for emergency treatment as a result of an accident Saturday, February 3, 2018 at about 6:30 AM on the Schoonard Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

The accident involved a minibus, BTT 3118, driven by Ramkumar Persaud of 3909 Westminster, West Bank Demerara and motorcar PWW 972 driven by Ramsarran. Investigators were told that the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when the car swerved suddenly into his path, resulting in a collision.

The injured drivers were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Ramsarran, a mother of one, was pronounced dead on arrival. The bus driver and passengers were treated.

Roneta Paul,36 of 267 Retch-door-Zee, West Bank Demerara and 50-year old Fizan Mohammed were transferred to the Georgetown Hospital for further treatment. A

Admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital are Safraz Mohammed ,24 of 172 Retch-door-Zee; Anita Mohan,32 of 72 Retch-door-Zee;Alvin Edmond,59 and his wife Rhonda Edmond of 206 Schoonard ,West Bank Demerara ; Leon La Rose,30 of 206 Onderneeming,West Bank Demerara and Alisha Allicock ,28 of 167 Onderneeming ,West Bank Demerara.

Deonarine, a pedestrian, was killed Friday night at about 9:30 at Plantation Hope, Bath when he was struck by a car, PSS 918, that was reportedly speeding. The driver of Canefield, Canje, East Bank Berbice told police that he was blinded by on coming lights of a vehicle which was proceeding in the opposite direction when he suddenly struck a pedestrian down.

“As a result of the impact the pedestrian received injuries about this body he was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Fort Wellington hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty,” police said.

The driver, who was not under the influence of alcohol, was arrested and his car lodged at the Fort Wellington Police Station.

At Williamsburg, Corentyne, Saturday morning at about 6:30, a car driven by a 47-year old man of Canal Place, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, was speeding westward when the pedal cyclist, Winston Williams, suddenly rode out from Dr Tulsie Street and was struck down. “He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Port Moruant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival .The driver was arrested,” police said.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol.