Suspected serial bandit commits another robbery while on bail

A woman was Saturday afternoon apparently traced and robbed by at gunpoint by a robbery accused moments after she withdrew money from a bank and paid her workers at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force indicated that they know who robbed the 47-year old woman, who is a Secretary, because the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Sources said the repeat offender is Marvin Blackman. “Investigators are in search of the suspect who having been charged with several armed robberies ,was recently granted his pre-trial liberty by the court,” police said.

The woman, who lives at Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara told police that she was robbed of GY$50,000, one gold Samsung cellular phone valued GY$58,000 and other documents by a male who was armed with a gun.

She said she went to Demerara Bank, Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara and withdrew a sum of money. The woman said after she paid her workers at Fourth Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, she secured the remaining GY$50,000 in her brown shoulder bag and went to a shop in the same village where she was robbed.

“She then drove to a shop ,went inside,made a purchase and proceeded to the cashier when the suspect with a handgun brandished,pounced and relieved her of the shoulder bag containing the aforementioned after which he escaped in a waiting silver grey 212 motorcar.