Gas station pump attendants robbed

A lone gun-toting bandit Friday night robbed three gas station pump attendants while they were in duty at the Shell Gas Station, Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara.

Investigators were told that the “identifiable” grabbed just over GY$57,000, property of SOL Guyana Inc, from the female workers at about 7 PM.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that the women were on duty, when the bandit emerged from the southern direction of the Mc Doom Public Road, attacked and robbed pump attendants and ran away into a street.

Police said they combed the area.

Investigators said they did not see the bandit on surveillance video footage.

The bandit did not open fire or injure any of the pump attendants.