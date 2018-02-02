12-year old shoots 10-year old friend

A 10-year old boy has been shot to his abdomen by his 12-year old friend At Monkey Mountain, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), police said.

The injured boy, John Isaacs, of Taruka Village, Monkey Mountain was shot to his abdomen. His condition was listed as stable.

“The suspect and the victim are known to each other…the victim and the suspect were playing with a 12-gauge shotgun which is owned by a relative of the suspect when the said gun accidentally went off and shot the victim to his abdomen,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The incident occurred at about 4 PM on February 1, 2018 at Taruka Village.

Adams is said to be in a stable condition at the Monkey Mountain health centre.