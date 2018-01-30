City policeman to be charged with rape

The Georgetown City Constable, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with juvenile, will be charged with rape.

The Director of Public Prosecutions’ Chambers said a recommendation has been dispatched for the alleged perpetrator be charged with rape.

That advice was given on January 29, 2018.

The alleged perpetrator has been identified as Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew.

Town Clerk, Royston King had fired Pellew for “gross misconduct” between August 22 and August 23, 2017 “at the Regent Street Outpost where you engaged in a sexual act with a juvenile.”

A group of non-governmental activists have been picketing City Hall almost every week, demanding that Pellew be charged.