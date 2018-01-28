Virtually naked, mutilated body found on East Coast Demerara road

Hours after a man left his home in the company of several female friends, his wounded and virtually naked body was found in a pool of blood, the Guyana Police Force said.

He has been identified as Hemchand “Rakesh” Dalchand. Police sources said detectives suspect foul play.

Relatives told police he left Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara home at about 6 PM Saturday in the company of the females to attend an entertainment show at the Ogle Community Center,East Coast Demerara.

His body was discovered in a pool of blood on the northern half of the Oleander Garden Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The corpse of the unemployed man was discovered with several wounds and without the jersey and footwear he was wearing when he left home, police said.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday .

Investigations are in progress.