GDF Lance Corporal held for shooting of wildlife exporter

A wildlife exporter was shot and robbed of several items by three men and a Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal has since been arrested, the Guyana Police Force said.

Injured is 44-year old Imole Fox of 94 Regent and King Streets, Georgetown. He was shot to his lower right leg and a bullet grazed his head during the robbery that occurred at 138 Victoria Street, Albouystown, Georgetown Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 PM.

He was treated and sent away.

Police said Fox was allegedly robbed of a haversack containing a bunch of keys, a cellular phone and some medications for animals, by three males. He

One of the robbers, police said, was armed with a handgun.

Police said two men, including the soldier, were arrested at Cooper Street, Albouystown.

In an earlier statement, the Guyana Police Force said, “preliminary investigations revealed that two males went to the location on a motorcycle and engaged in a physical altercation with another male whose identity is presently unknown and during which process one of the suspects whipped out a handgun and discharged several rounds at their victim who managed to flee the scene ,leaving a trail of blood,” police said.

A spent shell and a live round of different calibre were retrieved by investigators from the scene.