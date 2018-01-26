BREAKING: City Councillor Garrett collapses and dies

Long-serving City Councillor, Junior Garrett collapsed and died Friday afternoon, after very “robust” contributions to a council meeting on the municipality’s budget, Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikarran said.

“I am in shock,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

A meeting on the controversial use of open spaces that was scheduled for Friday afternoon has since been pushed back.

Garrett was at one time Chairman of City Hall’s Finance Committee. However, after the 2016 Local Government elections, he declined chairmanship but agreed to sit on the committee.

Councillors were said to be heading to Woodlands Hospital where he was rushed after he collapsed.

Garrett was a very strong supporter of the parking meter project.