One detained for murder of Pomeroon farmers

A farmer has been detained for questioning in connection with the shooting death of two men at a village in the Pomeroon River, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the detainee is not a suspect but someone who was in the area at the time of the incident and could possibly provide some useful information.

“A male has been taken into custody this morning for questioning; he is not one of the two suspects currently being sought. The police are presently in area in search of the suspects,” Guyana Police Force spokesman, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan told Demerara Waves Online News.

Dead are Ambrose “Jadge” Baharally, 28,a farmer of Grant Stelling Hope,Lower Pomeroon River and Martin Godette,23, a farmer of Friendship Canal,Lower Pomeroon River.

Investigators said they were both shot to their heads at about 3:30 Sunday afternoon at Grant Stelling Hope ,Lower Pomeroon River ,allegedly by two men who were armed with handguns .

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were seen conversing with the suspects about 15:10h and shortly after two loud explosions were heard and the suspects were seen fleeing the scene by boat,” police said.

Baharally and Goddette were discovered motionless and taken to the Charity Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies are presently at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Investigators have retrieved a 9MM spent shell and a live ammunition at the scene.